Wolfe Research Upgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

On March 16, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.23% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle is $201.96. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $250.95. The average price target represents an increase of 38.23% from its latest reported closing price of $146.10.

The projected annual revenue for Jones Lang LaSalle is $8,489MM, a decrease of 59.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $16.42.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,470K shares representing 9.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,584K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,128K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,188K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 2.15% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,217K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 2.62% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,466K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 3.62% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,445K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,434K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 1.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 887 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.26%, a decrease of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.42% to 54,320K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

