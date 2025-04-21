Wolfe Research Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Intellia Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NTLA) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 466.57% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics is $44.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 466.57% from its latest reported closing price of $7.89 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Intellia Therapeutics is 126MM, an increase of 118.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.10%, an increase of 26.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.41% to 124,191K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,536K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 47.15% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,733K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,605K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 40.86% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 3,703K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,042K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 46.42% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,993K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 48.38% over the last quarter.

Intellia Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellia Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage genome editing company, focused on the development of proprietary, potentially curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Intellia believes the CRISPR/Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creating enhanced engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases. Intellia's combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology and create new classes of therapeutic products.

