Wolfe Research Upgrades Intellia Therapeutics (LSE:0JBU)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Intellia Therapeutics (LSE:0JBU) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JBU is 0.10%, an increase of 29.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.69% to 124,128K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 12,536K shares representing 12.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,255K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 47.15% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 8,733K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,605K shares , representing an increase of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 40.86% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 3,703K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,042K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 46.42% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 2,993K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares , representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JBU by 48.38% over the last quarter.

