Wolfe Research Upgrades Insulet (LSE:0ADR)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Insulet (LSE:0ADR) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

There are 1,437 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an increase of 61 owner(s) or 4.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ADR is 0.24%, an increase of 10.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 83,766K shares.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,077K shares representing 8.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,446K shares , representing a decrease of 22.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 13.19% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,251K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing a decrease of 4.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 58.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,203K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,218K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 9.83% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,899K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,836K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 9.74% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,869K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares , representing an increase of 4.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ADR by 7.17% over the last quarter.

