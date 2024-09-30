Wolfe Research Upgrades Hess (WBAG:HES)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Hess (WBAG:HES) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hess. This is an decrease of 47 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HES is 0.57%, an increase of 2.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 266,479K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,257K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,689K shares , representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,638K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,454K shares , representing an increase of 36.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 50.16% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,098K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,758K shares , representing an increase of 4.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 2.07% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 7,651K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares , representing an increase of 14.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HES by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 7,345K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,338K shares , representing a decrease of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HES by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.