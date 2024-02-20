Wolfe Research Upgrades Freshworks (FRSH)

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Freshworks (NasdaqGS:FRSH) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.67% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Freshworks is 25.91. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 23.67% from its latest reported closing price of 20.95.

The projected annual revenue for Freshworks is 749MM, an increase of 25.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 472 funds or institutions reporting positions in Freshworks. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 12.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRSH is 0.53%, an increase of 21.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.78% to 192,553K shares. The put/call ratio of FRSH is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WestBridge Capital Management holds 16,512K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sequoia Capital India Operations Ii holds 14,631K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 8,618K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,934K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 2.90% over the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 8,271K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 5,993K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,661K shares, representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRSH by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Freshworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. Freshworks does this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.

