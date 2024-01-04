Wolfe Research Upgrades Fox (FOXA)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Fox (NasdaqGS:FOXA) from Underperform to Peer Perform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.00% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fox is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 29.29 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 19.00% from its latest reported closing price of 30.00.

The projected annual revenue for Fox is 15,022MM, an increase of 0.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1196 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fox. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOXA is 0.17%, a decrease of 0.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.66% to 319,442K shares. The put/call ratio of FOXA is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 30,042K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,699K shares, representing a decrease of 28.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 28.06% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 22,503K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,763K shares, representing a decrease of 23.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 25.26% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 18,619K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,813K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 11,331K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,892K shares, representing a decrease of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,095K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,083K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FOXA by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Fox Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Fox Corporation produces and distributes compelling news, sports and entertainment content through its iconic domestic brands including: FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. These brands hold cultural significance with consumers and commercial importance for distributors and advertisers. The breadth and depth of its footprint allows them to deliver content that engages and informs audiences, develop deeper consumer relationships and create more compelling product offerings. FOX maintains an impressive track record of news, sports, and entertainment industry success that shapes its strategy to capitalize on existing strengths and invest in new initiatives.

