Wolfe Research Upgrades Forward Air (FWRD)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Forward Air (NasdaqGS:FWRD) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.24% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Forward Air is 22.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.24% from its latest reported closing price of 15.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Forward Air is 2,025MM, an increase of 30.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Forward Air. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 13.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FWRD is 0.11%, an increase of 40.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.16% to 32,693K shares. The put/call ratio of FWRD is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 2,129K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 69.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 32.50% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,088K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares , representing an increase of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 42.38% over the last quarter.

Clearlake Capital Group holds 1,077K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company.

Private Management Group holds 997K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 831K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FWRD by 17.86% over the last quarter.

Forward Air Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Forward Air Corporation is a leading asset-light freight and logistics company. It provides LTL, final mile, truckload, intermodal drayage and pool distribution services across the United States and in Canada. Headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee, Forward operates approximately 200 facilities across the country and employs more than 5,200 people nationwide. It is more than a transportation company. As a single resource for your shipping needs, Forward is your supply chain partner.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.