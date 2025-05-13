Wolfe Research Upgrades First Solar (XTRA:F3A)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for First Solar (XTRA:F3A) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.95% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Solar is 167,46 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 86,50 € to a high of 249,08 €. The average price target represents an increase of 21.95% from its latest reported closing price of 137,32 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is 5,734MM, an increase of 34.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 20.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,585 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to F3A is 0.29%, an increase of 8.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.54% to 109,171K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,199K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 30.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,898K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,666K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 30.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,428K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 91.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,360K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in F3A by 16.88% over the last quarter.

