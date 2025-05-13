Wolfe Research Upgrades First Solar (FSLR)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for First Solar (NasdaqGS:FSLR) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.17% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for First Solar is $195.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $101.00 to a high of $290.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.17% from its latest reported closing price of $156.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for First Solar is 5,559MM, an increase of 30.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 25.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,586 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.29%, an increase of 9.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 109,165K shares. The put/call ratio of FSLR is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,199K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 30.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,898K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,666K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,603K shares , representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 30.66% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,428K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 91.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,360K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares , representing an increase of 11.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 16.88% over the last quarter.

First Solar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Solar is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions, which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar's renewable energy solutions protect and enhance the environment.

