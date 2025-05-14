Wolfe Research Upgrades First Solar (BRSE:FSLR)

Fintel reports that on May 13, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for First Solar (BRSE:FSLR) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,579 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Solar. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSLR is 0.30%, an increase of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.65% to 108,213K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,199K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 30.96% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,898K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares , representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 30.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,831K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,666K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 59.09% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,765K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,360K shares , representing an increase of 14.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 87.72% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,428K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing an increase of 24.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSLR by 91.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.