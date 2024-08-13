Wolfe Research Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

Fintel reports that on August 13, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.35% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for First Industrial Realty Trust is $56.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $64.05. The average price target represents an increase of 4.35% from its latest reported closing price of $53.97 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for First Industrial Realty Trust is 660MM, an increase of 5.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 835 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Industrial Realty Trust. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FR is 0.29%, an increase of 7.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 141,575K shares. The put/call ratio of FR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,405K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,342K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 7.22% over the last quarter.

Blackstone Group holds 5,001K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 4,940K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,932K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 72.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,137K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 8.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,118K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FR by 7.91% over the last quarter.

First Industrial Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, its local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, the company owns and has under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.