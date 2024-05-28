Wolfe Research Upgrades Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Expeditors International of Washington (NYSE:EXPD) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.15% Downside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Expeditors International of Washington is 111.89. The forecasts range from a low of 83.83 to a high of $132.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.15% from its latest reported closing price of 117.96.

The projected annual revenue for Expeditors International of Washington is 12,982MM, an increase of 45.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,600 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expeditors International of Washington. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPD is 0.23%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 154,033K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPD is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 6,069K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,152K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 12.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,550K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,594K shares , representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,642K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,593K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,554K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,554K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 1.98% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,260K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares , representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPD by 3.47% over the last quarter.

Expeditors International Of Washington Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expeditors is a global logistics company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The Company employs trained professionals in 176 district offices and numerous branch locations located on six continents linked into a seamless worldwide network through an integrated information management system. Services include the consolidation or forwarding of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, vendor consolidation, cargo insurance, time-definite transportation, order management, warehousing and distribution and customized logistics solutions.

