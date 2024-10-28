Wolfe Research Upgrades Dover (LSE:0ICP)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Dover (LSE:0ICP) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dover is 211.13 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 186.11 GBX to a high of 237.64 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of 187.56 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dover is 9,213MM, an increase of 8.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dover. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ICP is 0.22%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 140,288K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,852K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,152K shares , representing a decrease of 21.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 87.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,253K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,633K shares , representing an increase of 49.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 98.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,334K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,160K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 83.95% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 3,977K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares , representing a decrease of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ICP by 7.12% over the last quarter.

