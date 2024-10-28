Wolfe Research Upgrades Dover (DOV)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Dover (NYSE:DOV) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.54% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dover is $210.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $185.84 to a high of $237.30. The average price target represents an increase of 9.54% from its latest reported closing price of $192.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dover is 9,054MM, an increase of 6.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dover. This is an increase of 64 owner(s) or 3.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOV is 0.22%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 140,288K shares. The put/call ratio of DOV is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 10,852K shares representing 7.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,152K shares , representing a decrease of 21.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 87.22% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,253K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,633K shares , representing an increase of 49.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 98.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,334K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,391K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 4,160K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares , representing a decrease of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 83.95% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 3,977K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,628K shares , representing a decrease of 16.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 7.12% over the last quarter.

Dover Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. The company delivers innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets the company serves. Recognized for its entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, its team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible.

