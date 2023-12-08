Wolfe Research Upgrades Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.02% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is 9.82. The forecasts range from a low of 8.58 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from its latest reported closing price of 8.61.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is 7,460MM, a decrease of 22.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 495 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.26%, an increase of 87.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 251,499K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 2.96, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 34,833K shares representing 15.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 9,741K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,464K shares, representing a decrease of 7.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 10.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,581K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,081K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,346K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 88.21% over the last quarter.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 7,348K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,076K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 48.72% over the last quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

