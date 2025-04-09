Wolfe Research Upgrades Cousins Properties (BMV:CUZ)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Cousins Properties (BMV:CUZ) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 769 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cousins Properties. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 3.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUZ is 0.31%, an increase of 6.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 180,158K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 13,491K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,141K shares , representing an increase of 10.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 14.30% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management US holds 7,853K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,834K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 17.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,871K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,989K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 2.45% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 5,601K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,015K shares , representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 63.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,428K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,756K shares , representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CUZ by 13.91% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.