Wolfe Research Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Corcept Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:CORT) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.26% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Corcept Therapeutics is $85.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $44.44 to a high of $127.05. The average price target represents an increase of 122.26% from its latest reported closing price of $38.55 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Corcept Therapeutics is 511MM, a decrease of 32.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 448 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corcept Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 382 owner(s) or 46.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CORT is 0.16%, an increase of 46.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.09% to 76,860K shares. The put/call ratio of CORT is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ingalls & Snyder holds 7,195K shares representing 6.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,698K shares , representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 56.05% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,759K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,089K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 53.47% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 3,879K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,871K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 58.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,669K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,934K shares , representing an increase of 27.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 70.35% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,062K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CORT by 59.55% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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