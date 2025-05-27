Wolfe Research Upgrades Commercial Metals (CMC)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.35% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is $53.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $70.35. The average price target represents an increase of 15.35% from its latest reported closing price of $46.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is 7,396MM, a decrease of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.23%, an increase of 5.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.87% to 138,327K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,161K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 9.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,697K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,595K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 10.85% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,605K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 65.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,539K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,685K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 14.58% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,438K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,923K shares , representing a decrease of 14.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 19.73% over the last quarter.

Commercial Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

