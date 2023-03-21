Wolfe Research Upgrades Cleveland Cliffs (CLF)

On March 20, 2023, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Cleveland Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cleveland Cliffs is $21.39. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of $17.88.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland Cliffs is $19,434MM, a decrease of 15.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.33.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,913K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,117K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,667K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,819K shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 25.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,276K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,821K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 24.36% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 9,929K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,946K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 23.55% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,303K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,067K shares, representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 21.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1072 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland Cliffs. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.30%, an increase of 12.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 376,268K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

Cleveland-Cliffs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (Cliffs) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, the company is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Its fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cliffs employ approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.