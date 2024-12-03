Wolfe Research Upgrades Century Aluminum (CENX)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Century Aluminum (NasdaqGS:CENX) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.56% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Century Aluminum is $21.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.56% from its latest reported closing price of $23.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Century Aluminum is 2,695MM, an increase of 28.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 444 funds or institutions reporting positions in Century Aluminum. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CENX is 0.12%, an increase of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.58% to 66,861K shares. The put/call ratio of CENX is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,314K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,357K shares , representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,232K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,110K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 91.95% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,956K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,896K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 40.17% over the last quarter.

PAVE - Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF holds 1,843K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 1,655K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,023K shares , representing a decrease of 22.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CENX by 25.34% over the last quarter.

Century Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Century Aluminum Company owns primary aluminum capacity in the United States and Iceland. Century's corporate offices are located in Chicago, IL.

