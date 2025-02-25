Wolfe Research Upgrades Carrier Global (WBAG:CARG)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Carrier Global (WBAG:CARG) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARG is 0.24%, an increase of 3.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 983,830K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 75,500K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,210K shares , representing a decrease of 26.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 33.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 74,816K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,729K shares , representing a decrease of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 26.71% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 44,814K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,510K shares , representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 21.67% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 35,762K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,771K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 20.60% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 28,494K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,646K shares , representing a decrease of 46.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARG by 32.38% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.