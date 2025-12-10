Wolfe Research Upgrades Bruker Corporation - Preferred Stock (BRKRP)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Bruker Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:BRKRP) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.00% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bruker Corporation - Preferred Stock is $365.60/share. The forecasts range from a low of $280.10 to a high of $606.66. The average price target represents an increase of 1.00% from its latest reported closing price of $362.00 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aequim Alternative Investments holds 300K shares.

D. E. Shaw holds 205K shares.

Franklin Resources holds 200K shares.

Advent Capital Management holds 113K shares.

Calamos Advisors holds 100K shares.

