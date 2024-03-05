Wolfe Research Upgrades AT&T (T)

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for AT&T (NYSE:T) from Peer Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.50% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for AT&T is 19.74. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of 16.80.

The projected annual revenue for AT&T is 127,553MM, an increase of 4.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3278 funds or institutions reporting positions in AT&T. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to T is 0.38%, an increase of 4.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 4,115,101K shares. The put/call ratio of T is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 224,717K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 222,748K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 199,273K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199,998K shares, representing a decrease of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in T by 3.53% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 174,673K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 171,786K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T by 0.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 145,176K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 142,132K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Spdr S&p 500 Etf Trust holds 88,850K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79,711K shares, representing an increase of 10.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in T by 0.46% over the last quarter.

AT&T Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AT&T Inc. is a diversified, global leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment, and technology. AT&T Communications provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile and broadband. Plus, it serves high-speed, highly secure connectivity and smart solutions to nearly 3 million business customers. WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including: HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC Entertainment, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and Turner Classic Movies. Xandr, now part of WarnerMedia, provides marketers with innovative and relevant advertising solutions for consumers around premium video content and digital advertising through its platform. AT&T Latin America provides pay-TV services across 10 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean and wireless services to consumers and businesses in Mexico. AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc. Additional information is available at about.att.com. © 2020 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T, the Globe logo and other marks are trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

