Wolfe Research Upgrades Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

Fintel reports that on November 4, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.58% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Apartment Investment and Management is $11.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 122.58% from its latest reported closing price of $5.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Apartment Investment and Management is 224MM, an increase of 5.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 389 funds or institutions reporting positions in Apartment Investment and Management. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIV is 0.19%, an increase of 0.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 140,017K shares. The put/call ratio of AIV is 1.88, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,424K shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,432K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 9.67% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 9,493K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,512K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 0.68% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 5,749K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,766K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 11.07% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 5,190K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,016K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,040K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIV by 4.84% over the last quarter.

