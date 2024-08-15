Wolfe Research Upgrades American Woodmark (AMWD)

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for American Woodmark (NasdaqGS:AMWD) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.53% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Woodmark is $103.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $94.94 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.53% from its latest reported closing price of $91.19 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Woodmark is 1,998MM, an increase of 8.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.85, an increase of 39.28% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Woodmark. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMWD is 0.12%, an increase of 12.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.21% to 17,827K shares. The put/call ratio of AMWD is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,086K shares representing 6.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,099K shares , representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 3.65% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 910K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares , representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 34.89% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 843K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 714K shares , representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 9.93% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 755K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 14.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 3.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 522K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 520K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMWD by 0.13% over the last quarter.

American Woodmark Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets. Its products are sold on a national basis directly to home centers, builders and through a network of independent dealers and distributors. At January 31, 2021, the Company operated seventeen manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico and eight primary service centers and one distribution center located throughout the United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.