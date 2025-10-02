Wolfe Research Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.77% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Homes 4 Rent is $40.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.77% from its latest reported closing price of $32.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Homes 4 Rent is 1,811MM, an increase of 0.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,003 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH is 0.38%, an increase of 6.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.87% to 406,479K shares. The put/call ratio of AMH is 1.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 22,088K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Principal Financial Group holds 15,135K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,680K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 58.22% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,241K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,900K shares , representing a decrease of 11.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 23.48% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,361K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,454K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 12,212K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,725K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH by 7.76% over the last quarter.

