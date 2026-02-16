Wolfe Research Upgrades American Electric Power (AEP)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2026, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for American Electric Power (NasdaqGS:AEP) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.17% Upside

As of February 3, 2026, the average one-year price target for American Electric Power is $131.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $111.10 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 1.17% from its latest reported closing price of $129.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Electric Power is 18,929MM, a decrease of 13.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,464 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Electric Power. This is an decrease of 124 owner(s) or 4.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEP is 0.31%, an increase of 5.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.74% to 503,607K shares. The put/call ratio of AEP is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,181K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,852K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 13.63% over the last quarter.

GQG Partners holds 16,903K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,909K shares , representing a decrease of 11.87%.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,598K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,672K shares , representing a decrease of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,163K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,817K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 13.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 13,824K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,740K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEP by 46.82% over the last quarter.

