Wolfe Research Upgrades Alcoa (AA)

Fintel reports that on August 2, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from Underperform to Peer Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.23% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is $45.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 54.23% from its latest reported closing price of $29.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is 13,368MM, an increase of 27.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AA is 0.21%, an increase of 16.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 164,699K shares. The put/call ratio of AA is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,619K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 9.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,556K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,418K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 8.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 3,941K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing an increase of 37.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AA by 42.18% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,082K shares representing 1.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AA by 8.07% over the last quarter.

Alcoa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

