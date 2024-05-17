Wolfe Research Upgrades Alaska Air Group (ALK)

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2024, Wolfe Research upgraded their outlook for Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from Peer Perform to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.29% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alaska Air Group is 57.69. The forecasts range from a low of 42.42 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 33.29% from its latest reported closing price of 43.28.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Alaska Air Group is 10,894MM, an increase of 4.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 931 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alaska Air Group. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 10.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALK is 0.16%, an increase of 19.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.86% to 130,453K shares. The put/call ratio of ALK is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,563K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,696K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,442K shares , representing a decrease of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 33.56% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 5,250K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,420K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 4.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,992K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,976K shares , representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,967K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,811K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALK by 57.20% over the last quarter.

Alaska Air Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alaska Air Group is an airline holding company based in SeaTac, Washington, United States. The group owns two certificated airlines, Alaska Airlines, a mainline carrier, and Horizon Air, a regional carrier. Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 115 destinations across the United States and North America. The airline provides essential air service for our guests along with moving crucial cargo shipments, while emphasizing Next-Level Care. Alaska is known for low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide with Alaska and its Global Partners. On March 31, 2021, Alaska will officially become a member of the oneworld global alliance.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.