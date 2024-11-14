Wolfe Research starts Regeneron at Outperform, sees ‘attractive entry point’

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Regeneron (REGN) with an Outperform rating and $1,150 price target Eylea patent litigation concerns had pressured Regeneron from all-time highs, and the firm sees its current share price at a “particularly attractive entry point, with limited downside risk.” Wolfe adds that its bullish take hinges on belief that in 2025, peer-leading growth, through either successful launches or defensive positioning, will be rewarded.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on REGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.