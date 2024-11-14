Wolfe Research starts Regeneron at Outperform, sees ‘attractive entry point’

Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Regeneron (REGN) with an Outperform rating and $1,150 price target Eylea patent litigation concerns had pressured Regeneron from all-time highs, and the firm sees its current share price at a “particularly attractive entry point, with limited downside risk.” Wolfe adds that its bullish take hinges on belief that in 2025, peer-leading growth, through either successful launches or defensive positioning, will be rewarded.
