Wolfe Research starts MDU spinout Everus with a Peer Perform

As previously reported, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Everus Construction Group (ECG), which was spun-out from MDU Resources (MDU), with a Peer Perform rating and no price target. The specialty contractor is well positioned to capitalize on secular infrastructure tailwinds such as data centers, but with shares up about 21% post spin, the firm is waiting for a more attractive entry point, the analyst tells investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.