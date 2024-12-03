News & Insights

Stocks

Wolfe Research starts MDU spinout Everus with a Peer Perform

December 03, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Everus Construction Group (ECG), which was spun-out from MDU Resources (MDU), with a Peer Perform rating and no price target. The specialty contractor is well positioned to capitalize on secular infrastructure tailwinds such as data centers, but with shares up about 21% post spin, the firm is waiting for a more attractive entry point, the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ECG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ECG
MDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.