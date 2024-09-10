Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZBH) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.10% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is $129.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 23.10% from its latest reported closing price of $104.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is 7,352MM, a decrease of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBH is 0.29%, an increase of 7.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.52% to 233,396K shares. The put/call ratio of ZBH is 2.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 16,746K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,419K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 13.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,505K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,643K shares , representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 5.67% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 10,876K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,516K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 20.77% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 6,464K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,742K shares , representing an increase of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZBH by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

