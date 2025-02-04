Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Zenas BioPharma (ZBIO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Zenas BioPharma (NasdaqGS:ZBIO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 356.88% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zenas BioPharma is $35.09/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 356.88% from its latest reported closing price of $7.68 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zenas BioPharma. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 1,166.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZBIO is 0.75%, an increase of 55.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,949.90% to 25,113K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sr One Capital Management holds 4,912K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company.

NEA Management Company holds 2,614K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 1,893K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company.

NVP Associates holds 1,838K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 1,563K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company.

