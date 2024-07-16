Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Yelp (YELP) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.22% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Yelp is $44.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from its latest reported closing price of $36.34 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Yelp is 1,441MM, an increase of 6.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 659 funds or institutions reporting positions in Yelp. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YELP is 0.16%, an increase of 26.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 73,148K shares. The put/call ratio of YELP is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,631K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,580K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 19.40% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,731K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing an increase of 47.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 44.68% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,584K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,215K shares , representing an increase of 52.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 43.72% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 2,547K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares , representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 25.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,053K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YELP by 23.89% over the last quarter.

Yelp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Yelp Inc. connects people with great local businesses. With unmatched local business information, photos and review content, Yelp provides a one-stop local platform for consumers to discover, connect and transact with local businesses of all sizes by making it easy to request a quote, join a waitlist, and make a reservation, appointment or purchase. Yelp was founded in San Francisco in July 2004.

