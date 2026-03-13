Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Waste Connections (WCN) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.29% Downside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Waste Connections is $149.42/share. The forecasts range from a low of $130.45 to a high of $172.59. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.29% from its latest reported closing price of $166.56 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Waste Connections is 9,152MM, a decrease of 3.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waste Connections. This is an decrease of 275 owner(s) or 22.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WCN is 0.32%, an increase of 31.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.44% to 226,302K shares. The put/call ratio of WCN is 1.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,043K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,785K shares , representing an increase of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 86.41% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 8,608K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 12.46% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,468K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047K shares , representing an increase of 21.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,286K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,462K shares , representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 1.60% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 5,652K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,299K shares , representing an increase of 23.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WCN by 26.55% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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