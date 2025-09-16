Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley (WRB) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.59% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for W. R. Berkley is $73.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $52.99 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 1.59% from its latest reported closing price of $72.79 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for W. R. Berkley is 13,442MM, a decrease of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,609 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB is 0.26%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.71% to 302,600K shares. The put/call ratio of WRB is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 11,096K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,788K shares , representing a decrease of 6.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,166K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,011K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,508K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,344K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,189K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,900K shares , representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 49.43% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 8,121K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,688K shares , representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB by 13.83% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.