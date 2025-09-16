Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (WRB.PRE) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:WRB.PRE) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in W. R. Berkley Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WRB.PRE is 0.17%, an increase of 13.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.11% to 1,036K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 586K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 2.89% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 285K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing a decrease of 4.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 3.07% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 156K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 4.18% over the last quarter.

QPFF - American Century Quality Preferred ETF holds 9K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 12.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WRB.PRE by 9.18% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.