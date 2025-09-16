Stocks
Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Unum Group (UNM) with Outperform Recommendation

September 16, 2025 — 08:03 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on September 16, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.65% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unum Group is $94.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $79.79 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 26.65% from its latest reported closing price of $74.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unum Group is 12,784MM, a decrease of 0.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,325 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unum Group. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNM is 0.27%, an increase of 1.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.32% to 177,310K shares. UNM / Unum Group Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of UNM is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Norges Bank holds 13,786K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,693K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 13.38% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 5,512K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,821K shares , representing a decrease of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 14.77% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,314K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,496K shares , representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 14.48% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,225K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,228K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNM by 6.58% over the last quarter.

