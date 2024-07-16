Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Uber Technologies (UBER) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.35% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Uber Technologies is $87.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.35% from its latest reported closing price of $72.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Uber Technologies is 44,971MM, an increase of 16.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Uber Technologies. This is an increase of 278 owner(s) or 10.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBER is 0.73%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.21% to 1,970,855K shares. The put/call ratio of UBER is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 72,841K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 70,286K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86,060K shares , representing a decrease of 22.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 10.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,010K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,376K shares , representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 15.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,859K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,271K shares , representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 13.73% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 45,568K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,068K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBER by 25.87% over the last quarter.

Uber Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. The company started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, Uber is building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

