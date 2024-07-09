Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of TransUnion (TRU) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.90% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for TransUnion is $91.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 18.90% from its latest reported closing price of $76.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransUnion is 4,214MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 915 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransUnion. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRU is 0.36%, an increase of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.05% to 244,215K shares. The put/call ratio of TRU is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,362K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,030K shares , representing an increase of 43.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 70.79% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,993K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,649K shares , representing a decrease of 7.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 2.23% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 7,681K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,904K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,257K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,713K shares , representing a decrease of 6.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 85.24% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 6,913K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,723K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRU by 9.71% over the last quarter.

TransUnion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. The company does this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things.

