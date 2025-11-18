Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TNGX) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.58% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Tango Therapeutics is $12.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 56.58% from its latest reported closing price of $7.98 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tango Therapeutics is 20MM, a decrease of 70.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tango Therapeutics. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 11.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNGX is 0.37%, an increase of 16.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.42% to 145,796K shares. The put/call ratio of TNGX is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 13,864K shares representing 10.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,859K shares , representing a decrease of 21.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 10,757K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,157K shares , representing an increase of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 82.87% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 10,631K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital Management holds 9,771K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 8,536K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,736K shares , representing a decrease of 25.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 43.82% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.