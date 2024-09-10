Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Stryker (WBAG:SYK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Stryker (WBAG:SYK) with a Outperform recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,032 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stryker. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYK is 0.52%, an increase of 1.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 331,074K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenleaf Trust holds 18,553K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,596K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,697K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,880K shares , representing a decrease of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,236K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,836K shares , representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 86.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,220K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,651K shares , representing an increase of 22.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 19.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,835K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,752K shares , representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYK by 6.84% over the last quarter.

