Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Stoke Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:STOK) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.65% Upside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics is $36.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 0.65% from its latest reported closing price of $36.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stoke Therapeutics is 79MM, a decrease of 61.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 8.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOK is 0.62%, an increase of 22.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 72,242K shares. The put/call ratio of STOK is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 5,547K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,124K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 5,405K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,034K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,176K shares , representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,337K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,634K shares , representing a decrease of 38.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 3,173K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

