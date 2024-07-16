Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Spotify Technology (LSE:0SPT) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Spotify Technology (LSE:0SPT) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.18% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Spotify Technology is 325.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 196.04 GBX to a high of 393.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 16.18% from its latest reported closing price of 280.25 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Spotify Technology is 15,673MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 147 owner(s) or 12.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0SPT is 0.71%, an increase of 4.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.74% to 135,708K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 21,462K shares representing 10.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,657K shares , representing a decrease of 10.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SPT by 25.06% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 6,699K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,503K shares , representing a decrease of 26.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SPT by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,843K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,347K shares , representing a decrease of 8.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SPT by 17.94% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,850K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares , representing an increase of 51.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0SPT by 60.84% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,491K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0SPT by 32.32% over the last quarter.

