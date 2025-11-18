Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Soleno Therapeutics (NasdaqCM:SLNO) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.03% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Soleno Therapeutics is $119.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.06 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 152.03% from its latest reported closing price of $47.25 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Soleno Therapeutics is 68MM, a decrease of 30.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 519 funds or institutions reporting positions in Soleno Therapeutics. This is an increase of 63 owner(s) or 13.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLNO is 0.35%, an increase of 23.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.40% to 72,402K shares. The put/call ratio of SLNO is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,056K shares representing 11.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,308K shares , representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 66.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,903K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,461K shares , representing an increase of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 56.53% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,578K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,050K shares , representing an increase of 20.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 25.11% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,312K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 73.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 59.00% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,278K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,958K shares , representing a decrease of 73.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLNO by 63.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.