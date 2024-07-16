Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Snap (XTRA:1SI) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Snap (XTRA:1SI) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.62% Downside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Snap is 13,99 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7,41 € to a high of 19,25 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.62% from its latest reported closing price of 14,99 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Snap is 5,582MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 906 funds or institutions reporting positions in Snap. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SI is 0.25%, an increase of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.08% to 850,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 81,035K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77,789K shares , representing an increase of 4.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 9.38% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 66,836K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,624K shares , representing an increase of 87.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 388.83% over the last quarter.

SRS Investment Management holds 65,115K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 46,272K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,887K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 36.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,865K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,819K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SI by 38.09% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

