Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Sila Realty Trust (SILA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sila Realty Trust is $29.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.24% from its latest reported closing price of $23.89 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sila Realty Trust. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 17.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILA is 0.11%, an increase of 30.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.41% to 41,487K shares. The put/call ratio of SILA is 2.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,531K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,328K shares , representing an increase of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 18.43% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,062K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,066K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 6.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,760K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing an increase of 5.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 16.73% over the last quarter.

Conversant Capital holds 1,478K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,449K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 704K shares , representing an increase of 51.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILA by 13.79% over the last quarter.

