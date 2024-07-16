Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Shopify (LSE:0VHA) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 16, 2024, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Shopify (LSE:0VHA) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.96% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Shopify is 76.73 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 60.53 GBX to a high of 104.88 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.96% from its latest reported closing price of 66.17 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Shopify is 8,189MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shopify. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VHA is 0.56%, an increase of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.48% to 966,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 61,387K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,165K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VHA by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 49,765K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,425K shares , representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VHA by 16.36% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 34,240K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,257K shares , representing an increase of 17.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VHA by 9.50% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 33,803K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,257K shares , representing a decrease of 13.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VHA by 19.51% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 32,627K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,861K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VHA by 4.71% over the last quarter.

