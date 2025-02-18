Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage of Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) with Peer Perform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, Wolfe Research initiated coverage of Shoals Technologies Group (NasdaqGM:SHLS) with a Peer Perform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.72% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Shoals Technologies Group is $7.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 77.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.08 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Shoals Technologies Group is 980MM, an increase of 131.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 470 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shoals Technologies Group. This is an decrease of 39 owner(s) or 7.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHLS is 0.13%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.03% to 200,525K shares. The put/call ratio of SHLS is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 14,233K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,107K shares , representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 84.33% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 6,928K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,416K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,317K shares , representing an increase of 17.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 89.71% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 5,538K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,844K shares , representing a decrease of 23.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 30.87% over the last quarter.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 5,410K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,727K shares , representing an increase of 12.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHLS by 12.95% over the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shoals Technologies Group is the leading manufacturer of balance of systems solutions worldwide. Consistently providing customers with innovative designs and superior quality products, the company has seen exponential growth since its founding in 1996. With over 35 GW of BOS products deployed globally, Shoals maintains a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses, and racking and monitoring solutions. ​

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.